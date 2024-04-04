Newspapers generated $950 million in ad revenue in 2022

In 2022, newspaper ad revenue was reported at $950 million in the annual Net Advertising Volume report produced by ThinkTV.
Total 2022 advertising spending from major reported media accounted for $19.6 billion. Internet advertising continues to climb, placing it in the top-ranked media position. The top four advertising media in 2022 are the Internet ($14.2 billion), Television ($3.3 billion), Radio ($1.1 billion) and Newspapers ($950 million).
