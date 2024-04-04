Our 2023 Champions campaign has won a SABRE Award

The 2023 National Newspaper Week campaign – Champions – has been recognized by the 2024 SABRE Awards (Superior Achievement in Branding Reputation and Engagement).

The Champions campaign has been unveiled as a winner in the category of Non-Corporate Associations for raising the profile of the newspaper industry in Canada. Winning campaigns demonstrate the highest levels of strategic planning, creativity and business results across North America.

Judged by senior PR professionals from agencies and client teams across North America, all winning entries undergo an exhaustive peer-review judging process to ensure only the best work is awarded a SABRE.

In 2023, News Media Canada developed the first-ever illustrated book titled Champions. The book includes 24 incredible profiles from our news media industry, designed to inspire the next generation.

Champions gave Canadians and Canadian media a clear and tangible call to action to show their support for the news media industry in a celebratory way and allowed newspapers to talk about themselves without seeming self-serving. All proceeds from the sale of the Champions book were donated to First Book Canada.

Ultimately, the program’s goal was to celebrate the great work of the people behind the news.

The Champions book is available (for free) online in e-book format as well as a PDF download. Visit www.nationalnewspaperweek.ca to access.

Publishers can promote the Champions program with the You’re in Good Hands ad campaign, editorial articles and royalty-free photography. Click here for more information.