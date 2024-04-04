Postmedia launches Puzzmo, an online puzzle games experience, in Canada

Postmedia has announced its launch of Puzzmo, a new puzzle games platform created by award-winning game developers Zach Gage and Orta Therox. Puzzmo launches in Postmedia’s online publications across Canada through a partnership with Hearst Newspapers.

With the new partnership and launch, Postmedia becomes the exclusive Canadian distributor and destination for the wildly popular suite of online puzzles and games.

“We’re excited to offer Puzzmo to Canadians coast-to-coast, including but not limited to Postmedia’s subscribers,” said Duncan Clark, Chief Content Officer at Postmedia. “We know how much our readers enjoy puzzles as part of their subscriptions, and with Puzzmo we’re offering access to some of the most unique and sought-after options for readers and the general public.”

Zach Gage, co-founder and lead games designer for Puzzmo, said, “Puzzmo’s design was inspired by newspaper games, so I can’t wait to see how Postmedia subscribers and the Canadian public respond to the platform and community.”

Offering well-loved classics like SpellTower, Typeshift and Really Bad Chess, as well as newer options like Flipart and Cross|word, Puzzmo delivers fresh puzzles and crosswords daily and new game releases every three months. Puzzmo games will be available to Canadians free of charge. A paid subscription option to Puzzmo Plus unlocks new games and features in an ad-free experience with access to leaderboards and archives.

With the launch of Puzzmo, Postmedia offers an exciting new daily puzzle games experience. Postmedia is committed to expanding the products and services available to the public, while continuing to invest in and deliver a comprehensive news and information experience for Canadians.