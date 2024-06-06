We received more than 750 entries for the CCNAwards!

That’s all, folks! This year’s CCNAwards entry period closed earlier this week with more than 750 entries submitted from about 80 publishers. A huge ‘thank you’ to everyone who participated in this year’s competition.

We are actively recruiting judges to volunteer their time. Judging provides an opportunity to view inspirational work from across the country and learn something new. Click here to find out more.

Once we have enough judges in place, adjudication will begin. We look forward to announcing all of this year’s winners in September and to celebrate our industry’s successes during National Newspaper Week, which runs from October 6-12, 2024.