WAN-IFRA’s North American Digital Media Awards

There is less than two weeks left before the closing date for this year's North American Digital Media Awards.

WAN-IFRA is calling on Canadian news media companies to present their best work in 10 categories ranging from Best Use of Online Video to Best Digital Advertising Campaign.

The winners of the awards will take on the very from winners editions in Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and India. Entries are open until 28 July. This is the last mailing we distributed about both projects.

Project will be evaluated by an international jury. All other relevant information can be found here.

The Awards will be announced during our upcoming Digital Media North America Conference which will take place in New York City on 19-20 October.