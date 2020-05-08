Federal government announces further supports for news industry impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Earlier today, Steven Guilbeault, the Minister of Canadian Heritage, provided further details regarding the Government of Canada’s April 17 announcement of temporary relief measures to support several sectors, including newspapers.

A total of up to $500 million has been set aside to help alleviate the financial pressures of affected organizations across all sectors.

In the first phase of funding support, publications eligible for the Canadian Periodical Fund will receive a 25 per cent top-up. In order to be eligible, publications will be required to submit a form, which will be made available by the Heritage Department next week.

Publications that are not eligible for CPF funding will be eligible for support in second phase of the program, which will be announced in the next couple of weeks.

News Media Canada will keep you informed of updates as they become available.