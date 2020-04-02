Introducing ‘Project Pandemic: Canada Reports on COVID-19’

The Institute for Investigative Journalism, Canadian Association of Journalists and Esri Canada invite all Canadian journalists
to join “Project Pandemic: Canada Reports on COVID-19,” a unique collaborative investigation into how COVID-19 is affecting Canada’s most vulnerable populations.
Journalists and journalism students across the country are joining forces to track and verify COVID-19 statistics, with a particular focus on disadvantaged groups, creating the most comprehensive and detailed database on the current crisis. As a consortium,this project aims to alert the public to what we uncover together through a series of stories across Canada.
The first phase of this project will focus on Canada’s front-line caregivers including nurses, doctors, pharmacists, dentists and community health workers. For example, what price are they paying for keeping Canadians safe?
This project takes the view that journalists and news organizations are united in an effort to serve their communities during this time of crisis.
If you or your news organization would like to be part of this groundbreaking initiative, please contact Patti Sonntag
, the director of the IIJ; and Brent Jolly
, vice president with the Canadian Association of Journalists.