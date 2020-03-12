Torstar’s Save.ca undergoes revamp

Save.ca, Torstar’s flyer- and coupon-based platform, has undergone a revamp.

Brandishing the slogan “Revamped, renewed, rewarding,” the digital platform has made design and content improvements to its website by employing a search-and-compare tool and category groupings to allow shoppers to find deals in their neighbourhoods.

The Save.ca relaunch is just one of the transformational investments that Torstar is making to improve its bottom line and improve digital products for consumers.

“It’s one of our properties that deals with the low end of the funnel audience, which we don’t have access to with any of our other properties,” notes Kothari. Other vertical brands focused on finding items are Homefinder.ca and Wheels.ca, although those are more focused on the discovery stage.

With over 600,000 monthly visitors, Kothari says Save.ca plays a “significant role” in contributing to Torstar’s bottom line.

