Torstar launches digital-only news initiative for local communities

Torstar has announced it has signed an exclusive agreement with Innocode, a digital platform, and has launched an innovative new project aimed at revitalizing local media in communities across Canada.

The initiative, called Torstar Local, was launched recently with its first test product in North Bay, Ontario. Known as The North Bay Local, it is a digital-only news and information product that combines local news with contributions from community groups.

It is available as an iOS app, an Android app and at thenorthbaylocal.com. There is no print edition. The news and community content is locally generated and there will be advertising.

Torstar Local aims to revitalize community media by proactively engaging local community groups and providing them with an efficient, effective means to communicate with their local community.

You can read more about this exciting new project here.