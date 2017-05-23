WAN-IFRA launches digital media North America Conference and Awards

The World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and the News Media Alliance announced today they will jointly organize the first Digital Media North America conference this fall.

The event will take place from October 18-20, 2017 in New York City. Reuters, the event’s strategic partner, will host the event at its Thomson Reuters Building.

In order to identify the challenges and opportunities of an ever-evolving news media landscape, Digital Media North America will explore the most relevant trends and issues affecting the industry, while providing an excellent platform for networking and business development for top media executives.

Some of the themes tackled at the conference include new digital revenue streams, third-party distribution platforms, ad-blocking and innovative storytelling, with examples not only from the US and Canada, but also from other parts of the world.

The call for entries for WAN-IFRA’s North American Digital Media Awards is now open. The winners will be announced during the conference and will be eligible for WAN-IFRA’s World Digital Media Awards.

For more information please contact Rodrigo Bonilla at rodrigo.bonilla@wan-ifra.org or Michelle Harris at michelle@newsmediaalliance.org.