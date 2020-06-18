Governments have a duty to keep Canadians informed: Public Notice Resources

News Media Canada has a number of resources online highlighting the importance of public notices in newspapers. Click here to download presentations and fact sheets to support your efforts with government advertising.

Governments have a duty to inform Canadians about its programs, services, policies and decisions. Open and transparent communication from government to Canadians is vital and the proper dissemination of public notices assures that the public is informed about important changes that will impact their lives.

“Public access” does not mean “public notice”.

Publishing public notices in newspapers is vital to the democratic process of a community. In most cases the newspaper is also the only printed record of history for a community. Once printed, it cannot be altered, erased or hidden. It is critical to keep public notices in the public record with newspapers. If not, the door is open to misuse of office, government corruption and less accountability.