VIA Rail and Touché collaborate on remarkable media campaign

Via Rail and Touché, a marketing agency, have seen remarkable results on this past summer's 'Love the Way' ad campaign.

One of the key top-line results is the fact that this year's campaign yielded a more than five per cent revenue increase compared to the 2018 ad campaign. Not to be overshadowed, however, is another fact: 80 per cent of the Ontario and Quebec buy went towards local digital media.

What are some of the other key lessons learned from this campaign?

Media in Canada broke some of them down and it's interesting reading for anyone interested in local media advertising.