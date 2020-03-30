This Week’s Featured Course on Newspaper Training: How to Cover Elections – From A to Z

The-Biggest-Show-On-Earth, for journalists, has to be The Election. Any election. Federal. Provincial. Municipal. School Board. Parks Board. In all such contests, candidates ask for people’s votes so they can exercise power over the community.

In this video/audio series and compendium white paper, veteran news editor Jim Pumarlo will help reporters and editors navigate the dos and do nots of covering elections.

Jim spent nearly 27 years in two community newspapers in Minnesota – in Red Wing on the state’s Wisconsin border, and in International Falls on the state’s Canadian border. For the majority of that time, he steered the news coverage as editor. He is passionate about community newspapers and believes that community newspapers still play a vital role in today’s fractured media landscape.

To take this course, please click here.

