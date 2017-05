The Tumbler Ridge News, in British Columbia, has ceased publishing, according to an email sent by editor Trent Ernst to News Media Canada.

"The owner of the Tumbler Ridge News recently passed away, and the paper is closed," said Ernst in his email. "I'm moving on to the Dawson Creek Mirror as reporter/photographer."

More details on the passing of owner Loraine Funk and the closure of the paper are in this article dated April 10. The last news articles posted on their website are dated April 20.