Research shows that local information attracts community newspaper readers

Research continues to confirm that community newspaper readers are reading for local content like news, editorial, sports, events, entertainment and even obituaries.

While nine out of ten readers cite local content as their reasons for reading, advertising is the second choice. Ads throughout the paper as well as flyers and inserts attract about half of all readers. The same pattern holds true for print as well as digital content.

