Vividata releases study of Canadian consumers for 2016

Vividata, a Canadian media readership firm, has released their latest study which chronicles what consumers have been reading, using, buying, thinking and doing over the past year.
This latest research surveyed 43,400 Canadians from January- December 2016 and reports on the different ways Canadian are reading newspapers and magazines.
Some highlights of the study include:
- In markets measured, 78 per cent of Canadians read a newspaper each week, with some markets as high as 88 per cent.
- Forty six per cent of newspaper readers read print only and 16 per cent read digital only. The remainder, 37 per cent, are reading newspapers in both print and digital formats, and this cross-platform readership is consistent across all age groups.
- Boomers and Millennials are reading newspapers, but how they are reading is different. Surprisingly, for Boomers (ages 50-69), 48 per cent are reading on a digital device, with most of this occurring on a mobile device. Of all newspaper readers who are 21-34 years old, the vast majority (58 per cent) are reading on a mobile device. Equally surprising, 78 per cent of Millennial readers choose to read a paper copy at least some of the time.
- Boomers are more likely to go directly to a newspaper website, while Millennials are more likely to land on a newspaper website via a social media link.