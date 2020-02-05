Vividata’s releases Canadian consumer survey

Vividata, Canada’s leading media and consumer research firm, today released their latest survey results. In field from July 2018 through to September 2019, Vividata’s Survey of the Canadian Consumer (SCC) is the most comprehensive single source cross-media, product, attitudinal and brand research study in Canada.

Vividata continues to refine its measurement of cross-media audiences and tracking of consumer behavior and sentiment. Starting with the Winter 2020 Study, this year’s releases will provide new coverage on a number of evolving consumer trends, such as: plant-based diets, ethical consumerism, mobile food delivery services, click and collect, use of crypto currency, and other topics.

Media highlights from this study include:

• 81% of Canadian adults read/access magazine or news brands weekly via print or digital platforms.

• 71% read newspaper brand content weekly, with just over half accessing content via a mobile device (smartphone or tablet).

• 77% read a magazine brand in the past month, with food, travel, and health magazines as the most popular among Canadians.

