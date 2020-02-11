This Week’s Featured Course on Newspaper Training: How to Create the Best Ads for Print

This is an inspiring session for the sales and advertising creative departments on what can be accomplished in the print medium when you start with a good idea.

Speaker Ann Urban looks at award-winning examples and the best practices behind them.

For more than 25 years, Ann Urban has worked in the highest levels of Canadian advertising. As an Associate Creative Director at Ogilvy & Mather, she helped build major multi-national brands for American Express, Campbells Soup, Duracell, Unilever, General Foods and many more.

Ann graduated from the Ontario College of Art and Design with scholarships in both design and advertising, and quickly moved on to senior positions at several major multi-national agencies, including Ogilvy, McCann-Erickson and JWT. While at these top companies she judged award shows and participated in international workshops. In 1991 she formed Urban & Co., where she has built profitable brands for over a hundred blue-chip companies.

