Updates on federal government support to news organizations

Last week, News Media Canada notified members that the Department of Canadian Heritage had announced that publications eligible for the Canadian Periodical Fund would be eligible to receive a 25 per cent top-up payment.

In discussions with the department of heritage on this matter, we have been told that a short application form will be sent to publishers in the next couple of weeks.

With regards to Aid to Publishers funding, letters from Canadian Heritage will be delivered to news organizations in the next couple of days, with payments to follow very shortly thereafter.

News Media Canada will continue to keep you updated on any developments as they happen.