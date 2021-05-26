Postmedia and Wise Publishing announce new partnership

Postmedia announced earlier this week that it has made a strategic equity investment for a minority position in Wise Publishing, which is a fast-growing Canada-based personal finance publisher that owns websites including MoneyWise.ca.

The two companies will partner on various initiatives, such as providing Postmedia’s vast audience with access to increased personal finance content and tools while further building the MoneyWise brand.

“We are excited to be investing in Wise Publishing, an innovative digital media company which is complementary to our business,” said Mary Anne Lavallee, EVP and Chief Operating Officer at Postmedia. “The Wise Publishing team has proven success in the performance marketing space, leveraging relevant content, engaged financial audiences and innovative media technology.”

“It’s so critically important to find investors who understand your business, share your vision and can help your company realize its goals,” said Kyle Trattner, Wise Publishing CEO. “Postmedia enhances our incredibly strong group of experienced backers who align with our mission: to help millions of people make good financial decisions and get ahead in life.”