Is this the Big Tech breakup we’ve been waiting for?

Last week, News Media Canada issued a public letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling on he and his government to bring forward a long-promised bill to curb the monopolistic practices of digital giants, such as Facebook and Google.

Canada is not alone in its pursuit of legislative action. Australia and many European countries have also undertaken bold actions. The United States is also taking aim at tech companies. This is the topic of discussion on a new New York Times podcast.

We recommend you have a listen. Can regulation of Big Tech be the common enemy that can unite Democrats and Republicans?

You can find transcripts (posted midday) and more information for all episodes at nytimes.com/sway and listen on Apple Podcasts.