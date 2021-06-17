Postmedia announces Chief Financial Officer is stepping down

Postmedia announced earlier this week that the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Brian Bidulka, will be stepping down from the role effective August 31, 2021. He will continue in an advisory capacity until early 2022 to assist in the transition.

Mary Anne Lavallee, CPA, CA, Postmedia’s EVP and Chief Operating Officer will take on the additional role of Interim Chief Financial Officer.

“We thank Brian for his contributions to Postmedia over the past four years,” said Andrew MacLeod, President and CEO. “Brian has helped move our strategy forward including, most recently, navigating through the business impacts of a global pandemic. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

“It has been a great pleasure to work with the dynamic and innovative teams at Postmedia over the past four years,” said Brian Bidulka. “I have great confidence in the strategy and vision that Postmedia is focused on and I look forward to working with the executive team to ensure that the transition will be a smooth one.”