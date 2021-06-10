Printed newspaper ads are the most trusted. Social media ads are the least trusted

Trust continues to be a key factor for advertising and printed newspapers top the list according to research from December 2020. Traditional forms of advertising (printed newspapers, magazines, television, radio and out of home) continue to dominate when Canadians are asked in which medium they completely or somewhat trust the advertising. When readers trust the ads in printed newspapers and their sites it creates a halo effect for brands and advertisers.

A credible media environment often boosts the trust level in ads, particularly in a transparent and regulated newspaper environment where the content is produced by credible journalists and vetted by editors. Social media and search engine content., by contrast, is vulnerable to fraudulent content and therefore advertising in these media are least trusted by Canadians.

