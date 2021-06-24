Canadian journalism groups launch Indigenous Reporters Network

The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) and Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) announced the creation of the Indigenous Reporters Network, a first-of-its-kind program designed to support and empower Indigenous journalists from coast to coast to coast, earlier this week.

The Indigenous Reporters Network will bring together Indigenous journalists, both emerging and established, to build online and offline communities within the CAJ. This network provides Indigenous journalists at all career stages with opportunities to develop their skills, participate in CAJ events and professional development, and build new connections with their peers across the country.

Canadian Indigenous journalists interested in joining the Indigenous Reporters Network can apply here. Once approved, members will have their membership fees covered for a two-year period.

As part of the program, the CAJ and JHR will be holding a joint networking and professional development event in the coming months.