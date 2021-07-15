Could you be the next executive director of the National Newspaper Awards?

The National Newspaper Awards (NNAs) is seeking a new Executive Director to replace Paul Woods, who is stepping down at the end of the organization’s current fiscal year, next June. We are starting the search for his replacement now, with the intention that the next Executive Director will work alongside Woods for a period of transition and knowledge transfer starting in September.

This is a part-time role with variable work requirements throughout the year. The Executive Director must be fully available during the month of January when contest entries are received, reviewed and approved and the judging process begins. For the rest of the year the role is part-time, with only a modest time commitment required during summer months. In addition to January, the busiest periods are the four to six weeks before winners are announced in early May, and early autumn when judges are being recruited.

This role is ideally suited for an individual who has experience in daily journalism, prefers a part-time role and/or is able to balance other professional commitments with the NNA operation and timetable. Fluency in both English and French would be an asset but is not required. Although our administrative address is in Toronto, the Executive Director may be based in any location in Canada.

The National Newspaper Awards program is committed to improving the diversity and inclusiveness of its operation, and working towards ensuring that future entrants and winners reflect Canada’s diverse nature. We strongly encourage applications from individuals of diverse backgrounds, abilities and perspectives.

Individuals interested in being considered for this position should apply before Aug. 4 to Paul Woods, Executive Director, exec@nna-ccj.ca

You can read about the job’s duties, please click here.