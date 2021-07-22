Local business news website launches in Saskatchewan

allSaskatchewan.com is pleased to be launching business news coverage in the province this week from staff reporters based in Saskatoon and Regina.

Alex MacPherson, Saskatchewan’s best-known business journalist, leads a team that includes Peter Lozinski, also in Saskatoon and Evan Radford and Nathan Meyer in Regina.

The online publication will follow the subscription model successfully established in Atlantic Canada back in 2001 by news veteran David Bentley and his daughter, Caroline Wood.

Thirty journalists at sister titles allNovaScotia, allNewfoundlandLabrador and allNewBrunswick are now the primary source of must-have business, professional and government information for nearly 14,000 paid subscribers across the region.

allSaskatchewan is dedicated to reporting business in Saskatchewan, talking daily to the owners, entrepreneurs and executives who are making it happen.

Working from Saskatoon and Regina, they are reporting the spectrum of business activity, including development, construction, real estate, mining, energy, agriculture and its suppliers, retail, hospitality, transportation and the automotive sectors.

allSaskatchewan is also covering the professions, as well as government as it affects business in this province – and health and education as those sectors affect the Saskatchewan economy.

“It’s great to be in Saskatchewan,” says executive editor Judy Myrden, explaining the province was selected as the most promising launch location after she and Bentley conducted an 18-month study of potential markets across Canada.

“We’re convinced there is a real appetite for the quality and quantity of local business news we will be providing,” says MacPherson.

Publishing five days a week, allSaskatchewan is available at an introductory monthly rate of $15, after which the regular rate enables up to three subscribers to sign in for $39 per month.