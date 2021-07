With the Summer Olympic Games taking place in Tokyo, the time difference means that staying on top of all the action has be hard.

That’s why the Star has introduced a new podcast called Tokyo Daily that recaps all the headlines from the Olympics in one smart place.

Sports broadcaster Brendan Dunlop hosts the podcasts and discusses the biggest stories from each day with Star journalists on location in Japan and at home, as well as other experts.

You can start listening to Tokyo Daily here.