Judges for 2021 Canadian Online Publishing Awards have been announced

The judges for this year’s Canadian Online Publishing Awards (COPAs) were announced earlier this week and they consist of some of the best industry minds in advertising, art direction, broadcast, digital, newspapers, magazines and web design.

The COPAs bring together all the media brands and companies that are producing content online, be it a media publisher, corporation or marketer. It is a chance to see the talent that Canada has to offer and some of the great things that are being done around the country. The COPAs consolidates both traditional and new media brands in one big competition.

The COPAs are currently accepting submissions for this year’s awards competition. Information on rules and important deadlines can be found here.