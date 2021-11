Is your news organization looking to hire to fill a role on your editorial, sales, or management teams? If so, we’re happy to help you spread the word.

Every week we have a special ‘job beat’ section in our newsletter devoted specifically to helping members find their talented next hires.

Want to share a posting? Send us the details to: media@newsmediacanada.ca and we’ll be in touch to work out the details. It’s a (free) member perk we hope you’ll take advantage of!