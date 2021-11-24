News Media Canada signs open letter calling for charges against journalists to be dropped

News Media Canada was one of more than 40 news outlets and press freedom organizations that signed an open letter calling on the federal public safety minister to investigate the arrest of two Canadian journalists.

On November 19, Amber Bracken and Michael Toledano were illegally arrested while reporting on the construction of a contentious natural gas pipeline in Wet’suwet’en territory in northern British Columbia. They remained in custody for three days.

The RCMP stated the reason for arresting the two was because they had “embedded” with the protestors, which has never been illegal in Canada.

You can read a full copy of the letter here.