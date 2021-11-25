The Toronto Star, regional dailies unveil a fresh new look

Last week, the Toronto Star – and all of Torstar’s regional daily publications – revealed a design refresh aimed to create an improved print product.

Says the Star’s editor Anne Marie Owens: “the new look of the paper is clean, airy and engaging. We hope you’ll find the pages less grey and dense. There’s more white space and more presence for photos throughout the paper. The overall look is modern and timeless, while retaining the same visual identity, fonts and text size we know our readers like and want.”

In addition to the altered design, the publication will have an added emphasis on sports coverage; a re-branded ‘culture’ section that combines the former ‘Life and Entertainment’ sections; as well as more writing about food and world news.

“We value our print readers and wanted to make their print experience even better and make it more delightful and engaging,” said Fadi Yaacoub, Torstar’s VP of multimedia, podcasts and design.