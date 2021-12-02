Listowel Banner general manager Bill Huether announces departure after 25 years

After a quarter century in the world of community newspapers, Bill Huether announced he is leaving the industry to embark on a new career as a financial advisor.

For the past 16 years, Huether has served as the general manager of the Listowel Banner. His duties also means he heads up the Wingham Advance Times and Walkerton Herald-Times, as well as Midwestern Newspapers’ free regional weekly, the Independent Plus.

In recognition of his 25-year commitment to the newspaper industry, Huether was awarded the Silver Quill earlier in 2021. The Silver Quill is presented to a nominated individual in the role of owner, executive officer, publisher or editor at a weekly publication, and is considered one of the most prestigious honours bestowed by News Media Canada.

“I just really want to say thanks to the community,” said Huether. “I met some absolutely amazing people along the way and they’ve become really good friends.”