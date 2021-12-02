Hugh Johnston, former president of the Alberta Weekly Newspaper Association, has died

Former AWNA president Hugh Johnston died on Nov. 27 in Creston, B.C. He was one day shy of turning 81.

Anyone wanting to share condolences are welcome to send them to Karen Johnston, his daughter-in-law. She will ensure they are shared with his wife and family.

Like many AWNA publishers, Hugh was a community-builder, serving with the Devon and Beaumont Chambers of Commerce, the Royal Canadian Legion, the Lions Club, and moderating various election forums in both communities. Hugh sat on the AWNA Board of Directors from 1989 until 1996, becoming president in 1994. He also was appointed to a two-year term on the Alberta Press Council.

As former AWNA President George Brown so aptly put it when presenting Hugh with his 25-year Silver Quill, “Uncle Hug, as he is known to many of you, is, as I often lament, one of the few characters remaining in our association.”

