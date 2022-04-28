Publisac distributor will appeal court ruling

The company that distributes Publisacs, essentially plastic bags containing flyers, coupons, and local newspapers, will appeal a Quebec Superior Court decision that would limit their delivery only to households that request them in Mirabel, a municipality north of Montreal.

In its decision, the court ruled the municipality has the right to limit door-to-door distribution of the advertisements.

According to a CBC story, TC Transcontinental argued the suburb’s bylaw violates freedom of expression guaranteed by the Canadian and Quebec charters of rights and freedoms.

In a news release, Mirabel Mayor Patrick Charbonneau said the ruling is a “major turning point for Mirabel and for the other cities that will follow suit in reducing paper consumption.”