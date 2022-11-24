Research shows Canadian internet users value their privacy

When it comes to perceptions about online advertising more than three-quarters of Canadians (78%) admit they don’t like digital advertising and try to avoid ads by using ad blockers or private browsing. Only one in four Canadian internet users are willing to share personal information with advertisers.

Technology has impacted many aspects of our lives, and the recently released Digital Canada 2023 study explores the digital habits around social media, influencers, branded content, and online advertising.

More than eight out of ten (83%) Canadians have a Facebook account. Not surprisingly, Facebook is popular with all socio-demographic groups; however, behaviour varies by gender across all social platforms.

Podcasts continue to grow. More than half of Canadians (56%) listen to podcasts, and 25% say they do so at least once weekly. Demographically, podcast audiences are more educated with higher incomes, providing the opportunity for advertisers to reach niche target groups.

This research was conducted online in August 2022 with 3,000 Canadians over the age of 16. This is the first joint digital study designed by Ressac and powered by Leger. For more information, click here.