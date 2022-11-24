Awards Showcase: AWNA Best Overall Paper (Class A)

The Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association encourages excellence by sponsoring an annual provincial Better Newspapers Competition to celebrate the achievements of its member newspapers.
Congratulations to the 2021 Award of Excellence winners in the General Excellence Class A – Best Overall category.
🥇 First Place: Fort Macleod Gazette
🥈 Second Place: Shootin the Breeze (Pincher Creek)
🥉 Third Place: Inuvik Drum
Newspapers compete against other newspapers of similar circulation for special awards in editorial, photography, advertising, and special promotion. The 2021 BNC Awards were presented to winners in June 2022.