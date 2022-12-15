Comings, goings, and other people news

- News Media Canada was disappointed to learn of the death of Canadian Member of Parliament Jim Carr earlier this week. Prior to entering public life, Carr worked as a reporter and editor with the Winnipeg Free Press in the early to mid-1990s. He was a good friend of Canadian journalism.
- The Globe and Mail’s Patrick Brethhour has been promoted to the role of editorial editor. His final Tax and Spend newsletter was published earlier this week.
- Long-time Toronto Star photographer Jim Wilkes passed away late last month. He was 71 years old.
- Canadian Press reporter Michael Tutton has been named a recipient of a Nova Scotia Human Rights Award for his work covering issues affecting people with disabilities.