Awards Showcase: SWNA 2023 BNC winners of the Best Advertisement

The Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association (SWNA) Better Newspapers Competition honours excellent work in SK’s community newspapers. Congratulations to the SWNA 2023 BNC winners of the Best Advertisement category, sponsored by Metro Creative Graphics 1st Place: Moosomin World-Spectator Staff, “Rock in the Park” “This brilliantly designed ad, with a dominant headline in the shape of a guitar pic, easily readable text, organized with great clarity and information clearly available is a WINNER!” 2nd Place: Your West Central Voice – Kate Winquist, “House Ad” “The newspaper house ad we all dream of! Great typography and main image, clear offer and response information – fantastic-looking ad!” 3rd Place: Meridian Source (Lloydminster) – Amanda Richard, “Olive & Birch” “The ultimate small space ad. Palm trees serve as a graphic device to lead the reader into a simple, clear message and offer.” BNC Awards recognize the outstanding work produced each week and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. The SWNA Better Newspapers Competition winners were selected from more than 550 entries and announced in an online awards presentation on May 12, 2023.