News Media Canada members enter to win!

Want a PC that’s built for creativity and productivity no matter where you are? Ready, Set, Go to your MyLenovo Rewards dashboard to enter for a chance to win a Yoga 7i. Sweepstakes offer valid now through August 20. Sign up is easy and free.

News Media Canada can shop top-of-the-class tech with Lenovo’s education PCs built for every student. Save up to 72% off tablets, laptops, cases, and supplies sitewide. Earn more than good grades this year with MyLenovo Rewards.

Not a MyLenovo Rewards Member?

Sign up for free and earn rewards points for future purchases. Plus, members receive expedited delivery at no extra cost.

Shop Now: www.lenovo.com/ca/en/members

For assistance with purchases, call: 1-888-315-7408 (M-F: 9am-9pm ET, Sat: 9am-6pm ET)

Be sure to check the website often – special offers change frequently.