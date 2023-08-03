News Media Canada marketing campaign: When social media blocks your access to the news

News Media Canada has developed ad material for members to feature in their pages and on their websites. This new ad campaign is designed to educate readers on Meta’s decision to block access to news for Canadians in response to the Online News Act (C-18).

Publishers can provide their readers with ways to connect directly to local news, including newsletters, podcasts, mobile apps, e-papers and/or subscriptions.

Ad material and working files are available to download so publishers can add their logo, use their font/corporate colours, and re-size ads to fit their specifications.