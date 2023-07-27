Are you good to go as a QCJO?

In the 2019 budget, the federal government introduced a new designation called a Qualifying Canadian Journalism Organization (QCJO) that would allow approved journalism outlets to receive the Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit — a 25% credit to a maximum of $13,750 per eligible newsroom employee.

Over the past four years, many news organizations, both large and small, have applied to the Canada Revenue Agency for this designation and been approved by an independent advisory board.

Over the past several weeks, News Media Canada has been surveying news organizations to gauge their interest in joining a collective, as permitted by the Online News Act.

We encourage all members with more than two arm’s length employees to apply in order to receive the Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit and to be automatically eligible to join a collective under the Online News Act. Publishers who don’t have the QCJO may also be eligible to join a collective if they meet certain criteria under Section 27 of the Online News Act, but they will not be able to avail themselves of the Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit.

Details, including links to the forms that must be completed are available here.

A full list of outlets who currently have the QCJO designation is available here.