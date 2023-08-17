MARK YOUR CALENDARS: National Newspaper Week 2023!

In less than two months, we will celebrate National Newspaper Week 2023! The annual event runs from Sunday October 1 to Saturday October 7.

This year we are celebrating the power of words and the hard-working people in our industry with the release of a bilingual book, Champions, launching on October 1, the first day of National Newspaper Week 2023. The custom Champions font developed last year will be featured in the book – you can download the font here to show your support for the industry.

The book will showcase 24 champions from across the country selected by our judging panel from more than 110 nominees. The goal is to inspire the next generation to choose journalism.

The book will be available for purchase, and all proceeds will be donated to First Book Canada to support media literacy among children. A free electronic version of the book will also be available for download online at the beginning of National Newspaper Week.

As with previous National Newspaper Week celebrations, the 2023 project will be supported by a national ad campaign that will promote the book’s launch.

News Media Canada will provide publishers with a toolkit of resources to help celebrate locally. The toolkit will launch in September with ad campaign downloads, editorial material and more information on our Champions and the book’s release.

Mark your calendars and stay tuned!