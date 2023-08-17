Awards Showcase: AWNA 2021 General Excellence Winners: Best Ag Section

The Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association encourages excellence by sponsoring an annual provincial Better Newspapers Competition to celebrate the achievements of its member newspapers.



Congratulations to the AWNA 2021 Award of Excellence winners in the Best Ag section category.

🥇 1st Place: The Provost News

“This entry really stole my heart for so many reasons. The front page story and photo with the triplet calves and the twin boys and sibling shows what farm life is really all about, family involvement from a very early age. Another thing that really resonated with this particular entry was all the ads that saluted and congratulated the farmers and ranchers for their outstanding work and achievements.”



🥈 2nd Place: The Mountaineer from Rocky Mountain House

“This feature packed a real punch. The front page story and pictures from ”Locals venture into ostrich farming” as the cover story was very interesting and a great lead off. The final story and photo by Brittanie Willsie, summed this entry up best; “A farmer’s pot of gold”. Everyone, and I feel, especially farmers, love to see that rainbow. We all need the rain, but the rainbow reminds us of sunny days ahead.”



🥉 3rd Place: Lakeland This Week

“There were lots of interesting stories, pictures and advertising in this large supplement. The stories about organic farming, canola prices, soil moisture, succession planning, fire department farm extrication symposium, market cattle prices, and local honey operators were all very well written, and contributed by the many writers for this paper.“



Newspapers compete against other newspapers of similar circulation for special awards in editorial, photography, advertising, and special promotion. The 2021 BNC Awards were presented to winners in June 2022.