The Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association (AWNA) will be presenting its annual BNC Awards at its upcoming convention being held at Edmonton’s Chateau Lacombe Hotel on September 22, 2023.

The preliminary agenda for the convention can be found here. And the registration form is here.

The AWNA is generously offering a $300 voucher to the FIRST 50 member papers who register for the convention.

This voucher can be used to cover the cost of the registration fee, hotel and/or travel expenses.