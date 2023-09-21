Awards Showcase: 2023 CCNAwards – Best All-Round Newspaper

The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards honour outstanding work in editorial, photography, multimedia and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing across the country.
Congratulations to the 2023 CCNAwards first place winners (in four circulation classes) for Best All-Round Newspaper!
The Lake Cowichan Gazette (BC) – circulation < 1,499
The Eastern Graphic (PE) – circulation 1,500-6,499
Pique Newsmagazine (BC) – circulation 6,500-17,499
The Suburban (QC) – circulation 17,500+
The 2023 CCNAwards recognize the outstanding work produced in 2022 and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. Award winners were announced on September 15, 2023. Visit the Winners Gallery for the complete list of winners.