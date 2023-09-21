Call for Entries – Michelle Lang Fellowship in Journalism

Postmedia is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for the 2023-2024 Michelle Lang Fellowship in Journalism.

The Michelle Lang Fellowship is awarded to a promising journalist at the beginning of their

career, providing the opportunity to grow their skills in the profession and bolster their experience with a full year working in two of Canada’s busiest newsrooms. The Fellow will

divide their year between stints working for the National Post and in Postmedia’s Calgary

newsroom (Calgary Herald and Calgary Sun).

“The Michelle Lang Fellowship was created to honour a courageous and exemplary young

journalist who paid the ultimate price while doing critical work. We are proud to honour her

legacy with this fellowship, supporting and encouraging the next generation of journalists and to further Michelle’s legacy of investigative and human-interest journalism,” said Duncan Clark, Senior Vice President and Chief Content Officer, Postmedia.

The fellowship includes a special project which allows the recipient to focus on a topic of primary importance to Canadians. Their work on the project will contribute to a national conversation and allow the Fellow to become a subject expert on a topic deserving of wider attention. Special project topics explored by past Fellows have included: a searchable database of Canadian political campaign donations, the impacts of lack of internet access on children’s education in rural and low-income communities and Canada’s changing workforce.

The fellowship includes a salary for the year, with funding provided by Postmedia and the

Michelle Lang Trust.

The fellowship was established in honour of Michelle Lang, an award-winning Calgary Herald journalist who was killed on December 30, 2009, along with four Canadian soldiers while covering the Canadian military’s operations in Afghanistan. She was the only Canadian journalist killed while reporting on the Afghan war.

The Fellowship is open to applicants from any educational background with strong writing and communication skills, a natural curiosity and a desire to effect change through journalism. To learn more and apply for the Michelle Lang Fellowship visit Postmedia’s Careers website. The deadline for entries is October 13, 2023, and the Fellowship is expected to begin in January 2024.