Resources to help you celebrate National Newspaper Week

National Newspaper Week takes place from Sunday October 1 to Saturday October 7 this year. There has never been a more critical time to celebrate the role of newspapers in our communities and reinforce the importance of homegrown news and the real people behind the press.
News Media Canada has resources to help you make an impact this National Newspaper Week. Here are some ways you can participate:
- Join the national ad campaign and publish an ad in print and/or digital formats. Click here to let us know you will participate and confirm the ad size you will run and your publishing day.
- Download ad material from the online toolkit. Creative is available in print and digital formats. Working files (InDesign) can be downloaded to add your logo to the ad or customize the size to fit your specs.
- Download social media material and post to your social media accounts with the hashtag #NationalNewspaperWeek and #ChampionsoftheTruth. Check out the gallery of examples from previous years in the online toolkit.
- Publish one of our matte stories with custom photography. There are a selection of matte stories available to publish (at no charge with no credit) or to use as inspiration to write your own editorial piece. Download the custom photography to use royalty free with your editorial piece.
- Publish one of our guest op-eds to remind your readers why newspapers play an essential role in our democracy.
- Create a National Newspaper Week special feature with elements from the online toolkit. Combine the national ad material with one of the matte stories/photography and the 2023 logo. Reach out to your local community to sell small space ads with messages of support.
Click here to access the National Newspaper Week online toolkit.