News Media Canada’s submission to federal pre-budget consultations

News Media Canada has made a number of recommendations to the federal government to help support journalism as part of our pre-budget consultation submission.

We have called on Ottawa to make the Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit more effective by raising the credit from 25% to 35% and increasing the salary cap from $55,000 to $85,000 (cap of $29,750 per employee).

This would bring the credit more in line with Quebec’s 35% credit, which is capped at $26,250 per employee.

Also, we have requested an extension of the Local Journalism Initiative for another five years at $25 million per year.