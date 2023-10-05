Coleen Campbell featured as industry ‘champion’

Former Taber Times publisher Coleen Campbell has been selected as one of News Media Canada’s ‘Champions’ for her years of dedication to serving her community with more than four decades of quality public service journalism.

Campbell’s storied career in media spanned 1975 to 2016, and saw her climb the ranks from reporter to sales and finally to group publisher for the Alta Newspaper Group. Being included in a book like “Champions” feels a bit like icing on the cake.

“It’s a huge honour. I was so surprised, I didn’t know anything about the book,” said Campbell. “But I was very surprised that I was included. And it’s humbling, and it’s exciting and a big honour for me. I haven’t been in the industry for seven years, (but) it’s a lot of my heart still in it for sure.”

While Campbell is currently enjoying her semi-retirement, newspapers in Western Canada are never far removed from her mind.

Read the Taber Times article online by clicking here.

The “Champions” book was available for download starting Oct. 1. To purchase a copy visit championsofthetruth.ca.