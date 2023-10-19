Alberta Weeklies announce new board for 2023-2024 term

The Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association announced a new board of directors for the 2023-2024 term following its annual general meeting, held late last month.
The new board is as follows:
President Lisa Sygutek, publisher, Crowsnest PassVice President Shannon Peace, publisher, Pincher Creek Director Craig Barnard, senior vice president, Postmedia Director Jeff Burger, High Prairie South Peace News Director Evan Jamison, vice president manufacturing, Great West Media Director Amanda Zimmer, publisher, Claresholm Local Press Director Daria Zmiyiwsky, president, Black Press Media, Prairies
Congrats to everyone on their new positions!