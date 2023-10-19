Alberta Weeklies announce new board for 2023-2024 term

The Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association announced a new board of directors for the 2023-2024 term following its annual general meeting, held late last month.

The new board is as follows:

President            Lisa Sygutek, publisher, Crowsnest PassVice President    Shannon Peace, publisher, Pincher CreekDirector              Craig Barnard, senior vice president, PostmediaDirector              Jeff Burger, High Prairie South Peace NewsDirector              Evan Jamison, vice president manufacturing, Great West MediaDirector              Amanda Zimmer, publisher, Claresholm Local PressDirector              Daria Zmiyiwsky, president, Black Press Media, Prairies

Congrats to everyone on their new positions!

